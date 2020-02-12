Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 272,000 Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the third quarter valued at $98,000. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 43.8% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 30.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

