Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 272,000 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners comprises about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 3.96% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of HESM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,286. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

