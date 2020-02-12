Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,824,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 890,900 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $9,693,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,296,000 after purchasing an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 30,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.