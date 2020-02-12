Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,776 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Yield comprises about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.68% of Atlantica Yield worth $44,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,939,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $673,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 2,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,544. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

