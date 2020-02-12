Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Tc Pipelines worth $167,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 184.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 32.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 59.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 388,344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 196.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 172,345 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

TRP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. 30,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

