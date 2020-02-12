Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 561,800 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 3.40% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 7,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,924. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.74%. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOP. Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.