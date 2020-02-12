Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Enviva Partners worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 9,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enviva Partners LP has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -202.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.46%.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

