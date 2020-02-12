Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 3.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $192,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSXP stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. 4,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

