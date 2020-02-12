Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTP. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

TTP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 10,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

