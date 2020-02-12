Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,017,244 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017,244 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 8.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of ONEOK worth $474,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

