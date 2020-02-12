Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.22.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $614.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.63. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $385.91 and a 52-week high of $619.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

