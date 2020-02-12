Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 238,930 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 238,930 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners makes up about 3.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 4.18% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $196,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 643,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.