Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 259,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 259,000 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 2.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Pembina Pipeline worth $143,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MHI Funds LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 26,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,767. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

