Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 327,400 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 327,400 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.49% of Targa Resources worth $236,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,406. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

