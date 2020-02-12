Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 43,600 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,354,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners comprises 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 7.98% of BP Midstream Partners worth $130,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 128.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.45%.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

