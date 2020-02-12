Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 6,105 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,693,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 3.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Enbridge worth $186,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

