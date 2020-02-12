Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 615,024 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 615,024 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Antero Midstream worth $36,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

