Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 732,667 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,171,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 732,667 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 8.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.66% of Williams Companies worth $478,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 165.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

