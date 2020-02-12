Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 879,846 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 879,846 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 2.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Western Midstream Partners worth $163,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WES traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 5,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

