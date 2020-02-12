Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 9,006,655 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,006,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.21% of EnLink Midstream worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 132,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,850. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,071.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

