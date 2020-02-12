Kellogg (NYSE:K) CEO Acquires $1,098,197.30 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,509 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

