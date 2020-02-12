Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KEN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 4,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559. Kenon has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 14.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kenon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenon by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 85,726 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

