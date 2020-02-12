Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €700.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

KER stock traded up €35.30 ($41.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €598.00 ($695.35). 474,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €582.17 and its 200-day moving average is €513.15.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

