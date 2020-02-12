Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Hochtief (FRA:HOT)

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €131.63 ($153.05).

FRA HOT traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €111.00 ($129.07). 201,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.48. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

