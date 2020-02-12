Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

ETR VAR1 traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €76.40 ($88.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,063 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 115.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.05. Varta has a 1-year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($148.84).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

