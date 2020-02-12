Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €540.00 ($627.91) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

KER stock traded up €35.30 ($41.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €598.00 ($695.35). 474,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €582.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €513.15.

Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

