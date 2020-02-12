Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €600.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €597.71 ($695.02).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €573.50 ($666.86) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €582.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €513.15.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.