Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

