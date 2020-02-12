Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KTCC stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 396,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.