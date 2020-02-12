KeyCorp Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $122.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE CPT opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,945 shares of company stock worth $27,342,946. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,327,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after buying an additional 832,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

