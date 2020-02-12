KeyCorp Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on V. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.23.

NYSE:V opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $141.25 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

