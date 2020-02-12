Keystone Financial Group Buys 24,793 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 24,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,033. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

