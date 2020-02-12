Keystone Financial Group Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $118.73. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $118.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

