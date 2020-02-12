Keystone Financial Group Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,823 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

