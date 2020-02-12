Keystone Financial Group Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. 71,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,666. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

