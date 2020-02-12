Keystone Financial Group Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,241 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. 8,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $68.71.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

