Keystone Financial Group Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 652,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after buying an additional 542,994 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 185,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 92,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 125,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

