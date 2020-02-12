Keystone Financial Group Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,714. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

