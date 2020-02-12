Keystone Financial Group Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after buying an additional 319,694 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,133,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

