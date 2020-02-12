Keystone Financial Group Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186,282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.50. 15,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,179. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $158.97 and a 1 year high of $230.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average of $196.74.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.