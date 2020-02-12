Keystone Financial Group Has $2.84 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

FTCS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. 28,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,239. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

