Keystone Financial Group Purchases 15,517 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 212,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

