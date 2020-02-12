Keystone Financial Group Purchases 41,845 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

International Paper stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 27,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

