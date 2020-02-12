Keystone Financial Group Raises Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$60.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

