Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 242.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 661,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

