Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tesla by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $778.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569,450. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.39. The company has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,192. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.