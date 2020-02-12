Keystone Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 1,342,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,047. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

