Keystone Financial Group Sells 12,272 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 3.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned 2.02% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,414. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

