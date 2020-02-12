Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,893 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.09% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

TOTL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $49.34. 11,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,252. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

