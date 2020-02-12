Keystone Financial Group Sells 43,075 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 235,234 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,252,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,675,000 after buying an additional 36,410 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 192,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

